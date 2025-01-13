Tribal Football
Newcastle boss Howe growing confident of Dubravka stay

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe now believes Martin Dubravka will stay at St James' Park this season.

The shot stopper was expected to be sold in the January transfer window to Al-Shabab due to his own desire to leave.

Dubravka, who has been in the team lately, applauding the fans after a 3-1 win over Bromley in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Post-game, Howe stated: "No, there's no fresh update but I don't expect one. Touchwood I hope he will stay and I don't think that will change.

"We've had discussions, of course, about his future, but I think we're very relaxed. He's never said he's wanted to leave.

"I think he's enjoying being in the team, he's enjoying the moment the team's in. So I don't expect any major announcement."

