Newcastle boss Howe concedes Dubravka still in limbo

Paul Vegas
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits Martin Dubravka's situation remains in flux.

With Al-Shabab eager to sign him, the veteran goalkeeper continues to cover for injured Newcastle No1 Nick Pope.

Asked for an update ahead of their FA Cup third round tie with Bromley, Howe said: "Nothing's changed. I've got no updates to give you really. It's been business as usual with Martin, as far as I am concerned. He's still here and very much part of what we are trying to do and he's been playing really well.

"Martin's been in a difficult situation, like any player who's coming to the end of contract in the summer. There's always that feeling of doubt. He will naturally want some conclusion to his future - whether it's a new contract with us or whatever is the outcome.

"I've been really pleased with him and he has more than played his part in our recent fixtures. Against Arsenal, I thought he was really, really good and I hope we can reach some sort of an agreement with him."

