"Drink and drugs ruled out" for West Ham forward Antonio's car crash
The West Ham United forward had to be airlifted to hospital over the weekend.
Antonio has suffered a broken leg but is otherwise alive and well - and has even spoken to his club teammates.
Per The Sun, a source said: “Drink and drugs have already been ruled out, and officers are not currently looking for anyone else.
“There is no smoking gun as far as cops are concerned right now - but they have to investigate because the smash was so serious and caused such extensive injuries.
“Just because cops are involved doesn’t mean a crime has been committed.”
