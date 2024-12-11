Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Man Utd 'would be very different' if Glazers had chosen Sheikh Jassim over Ratcliffe

"Drink and drugs ruled out" for West Ham forward Antonio's car crash

Ansser Sadiq
"Drink and drugs ruled out" for West Ham forward Antonio's car crash
"Drink and drugs ruled out" for West Ham forward Antonio's car crashAction Plus
Police are said to have ruled-out drink and drugs as instigators for the Michail Antonio car crash.

The West Ham United forward had to be airlifted to hospital over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antonio has suffered a broken leg but is otherwise alive and well - and has even spoken to his club teammates.

Per The Sun, a source said: “Drink and drugs have already been ruled out, and officers are not currently looking for anyone else.

“There is no smoking gun as far as cops are concerned right now - but they have to investigate because the smash was so serious and caused such extensive injuries.

“Just because cops are involved doesn’t mean a crime has been committed.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonio MichailWest Ham
Related Articles
West Ham attacker Soucek: My goal was for Antonio
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Victory for Antonio
West Ham squad exchange messages of support for teammate Antonio