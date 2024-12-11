"Drink and drugs ruled out" for West Ham forward Antonio's car crash

Police are said to have ruled-out drink and drugs as instigators for the Michail Antonio car crash.

The West Ham United forward had to be airlifted to hospital over the weekend.

Antonio has suffered a broken leg but is otherwise alive and well - and has even spoken to his club teammates.

Per The Sun, a source said: “Drink and drugs have already been ruled out, and officers are not currently looking for anyone else.

“There is no smoking gun as far as cops are concerned right now - but they have to investigate because the smash was so serious and caused such extensive injuries.

“Just because cops are involved doesn’t mean a crime has been committed.”

