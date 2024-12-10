West Ham attacker Soucek: My goal was for Antonio

West Ham United star Tomas Soucek spoke about the team’s love for Michail Antonio.

The midfielder netted in a 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night.

The result came amid the backdrop of the horrific news about Antonio being in a car accident that has left him with a broken leg.

Post-game, Soucek stated: "The goal was for him. I dedicated it to him. I said before the game I really wanted to score even more today. He's been here since I came here. He is really my favourite. I said it would be tough for me to play without him.

"I am happy that he is doing fine, but this is for him. He is a massive player and he is in my heart. It was really tough for us. I was with the kids and I saw this information on the phone. I messaged everyone asking what happened and how he was. I was so scared what was going to happen. It was a really tough week for him, his family and us.

"We had a video call with him, the whole team, before the game. He smiled to us and gave us all the best. I can't wait to visit him. He is a really lovely guy and also funny. He even made a few jokes before the game and he wished us all the best.

"He is West Ham's all-time leading scorer. He is probably one of the best players West Ham have had. He will be soon with us. These things can happen, but hopefully he will be even better soon.”