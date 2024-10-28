Doyle says Wolves are aiming for "nothing but three points" after Brighton comeback

Doyle says Wolves are aiming for "nothing but three points" for their next fixtures

Wolves star Tommy Doyle could not hide his delight at Saturday’s comeback from two goals down against Brighton.

The two Premier League sides played out a tough game at the Amex stadium, with Matheus Cunha netting an injury time equalizer.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the result is not what Wolves need to get out of the relegation zone, it is a step in the right direction.

Doyle stated post-game: “We can't hide from what's happened this season, it's obviously been massively below average. So, that's got to be the start of something for us.

“Massive point, massive support from the fans, and we’ve got to take that now and go into the next games and start how we finished.”

On the game’s ending: “A lot of mixed emotions. But I think that shows perfectly the fight that this team has. Obviously, I should have scored in the first half, which frustrated me a lot and then we concede see two goals, and the second one was really deflating.

“But, when you look around and you see lads still with their heads up high and the chins up, with the body language, it was, ‘Let's go again’. And that's what we did. So, to take a point, obviously we're buzzing and two big games now where we've got to look at nothing but three points.”