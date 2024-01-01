Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement

Doyle says "It’s everyone’s dream" to work with Guardiola during preseason

Doyle says "It’s everyone’s dream" to work with Guardiola during Man City preseason
Doyle says "It’s everyone’s dream" to work with Guardiola during preseason
Doyle says "It’s everyone’s dream" to work with Guardiola during preseasonTribal Football
Manchester City stopper Callum Doyle is delighted at getting to be a part of preseason. 

The 20-year-old central defender is hoping that he can impress manager Pep Guardiola in the coming weeks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Doyle is simply delighted to get a chance to learn from such a prestigious head coach. 

“It’s everyone’s dream really (to work with Guardiola). He’s amazing, I’ll just take what he gives,” he explained to club media. 

“It will be great working with very good players again. Learning from them and gaining their experience and using it in my game. It will be great and great to see the lads. 

“(I’ll) take it as it comes. With what I had last season, working with different range of players and kind of knowing what they’re like in the game – I think it just goes off feel. 

“Obviously there are great players here I’d like to work with, so I’d just like to see (where I’m at in my development).” 

Mentions
Doyle CallumGuardiola PepManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Guardiola "can’t deny how happy he would be" with Man City star in Ballon d’Or race
Guardiola says Man City's latest signing is "devastating" in attack as preseason continues
Guardiola assures Man City fans: I'm really excited to be here