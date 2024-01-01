Doyle says "It’s everyone’s dream" to work with Guardiola during preseason

Doyle says "It’s everyone’s dream" to work with Guardiola during Man City preseason

Manchester City stopper Callum Doyle is delighted at getting to be a part of preseason.

The 20-year-old central defender is hoping that he can impress manager Pep Guardiola in the coming weeks.

Doyle is simply delighted to get a chance to learn from such a prestigious head coach.

“It’s everyone’s dream really (to work with Guardiola). He’s amazing, I’ll just take what he gives,” he explained to club media.

“It will be great working with very good players again. Learning from them and gaining their experience and using it in my game. It will be great and great to see the lads.

“(I’ll) take it as it comes. With what I had last season, working with different range of players and kind of knowing what they’re like in the game – I think it just goes off feel.

“Obviously there are great players here I’d like to work with, so I’d just like to see (where I’m at in my development).”