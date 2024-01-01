Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement

Guardiola "can’t deny how happy he would be" with Man City star in Ballon d’Or race

Guardiola "can’t deny how happy he would be" with Man City star in Ballon d’Or race
Guardiola "can’t deny how happy he would be" with Man City star in Ballon d’Or race
Guardiola "can’t deny how happy he would be" with Man City star in Ballon d’Or raceAction Plus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on one of his key players. 

The Spaniard spoke about his countryman Rodri’s inspired displays at Euro 2024 for his national team. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rodri is now being spoken as an outside contender to win the Ballon d’Or award. 

“When I saw Spain I saw him and he was the level he has been playing for many years. His consistency was good. Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Ferran... they were together and I am happy for them,” Guardiola declared. 

“There are a few candidates for the Ballon d’Or. Real Madrid, Manchester City… I can’t deny how happy he would be. 

“To be in the race is fantastic for him, his family, friends and of course Manchester City. We are so proud.” 

Mentions
RodriTorres FerranManchester CityReal MadridPremier League
Related Articles
Man City's Rodri ducks Real Madrid rumours: It's about Euros final
Man City midfielder Rodri praises young England star after Euros final
Man City midfielder Rodri on Spain glory: Best feeling in my life