Guardiola "can’t deny how happy he would be" with Man City star in Ballon d’Or race

Guardiola "can’t deny how happy he would be" with Man City star in Ballon d’Or race

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lavished praise on one of his key players.

The Spaniard spoke about his countryman Rodri’s inspired displays at Euro 2024 for his national team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rodri is now being spoken as an outside contender to win the Ballon d’Or award.

“When I saw Spain I saw him and he was the level he has been playing for many years. His consistency was good. Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Ferran... they were together and I am happy for them,” Guardiola declared.

“There are a few candidates for the Ballon d’Or. Real Madrid, Manchester City… I can’t deny how happy he would be.

“To be in the race is fantastic for him, his family, friends and of course Manchester City. We are so proud.”