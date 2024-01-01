Doyle delighted with permanent Wolves deal

The midfielder is back at the Molineux Stadium club in time for pre-season training.
Doyle left Manchester City permanently this summer, having spent last season on loan at Wolves.
On returning, he stated to club media: “It’s an amazing feeling. As soon as the season finished, it was something I wanted to get done straight away. I had a little break to recharge the batteries, but once it was ready to be announced, it was a nice feeling. I’m ready to crack on now, we’ve got a bit of time left in pre-season, but I can’t wait for the season.
“The way I was treated and the way the lads welcomed me into the squad, I always felt part of the group, which was a really nice feeling and credit to them, really. Now I’m here, now I’m a Wolves player permanently which is good, and I’m really happy.”
On the excitement of a new season starting, he added: “I think everybody’s ready. Sometimes with these camps, everyone wants to get them over and done with, and crack on with the season and I think everyone’s definitely feeling that now.
“We’ve got a game on Monday, so we’re building towards that. We’ve got a few team bonding sessions to have a laugh and bring us all closer. More training, more hard work, and hopefully we can have a nice game on Monday.”