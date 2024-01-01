Doyle delighted with permanent Wolves deal

Wolves summer signing Tommy Doyle described his delight at rejoining the club.

The midfielder is back at the Molineux Stadium club in time for pre-season training.

Doyle left Manchester City permanently this summer, having spent last season on loan at Wolves.

On returning, he stated to club media: “It’s an amazing feeling. As soon as the season finished, it was something I wanted to get done straight away. I had a little break to recharge the batteries, but once it was ready to be announced, it was a nice feeling. I’m ready to crack on now, we’ve got a bit of time left in pre-season, but I can’t wait for the season.

“The way I was treated and the way the lads welcomed me into the squad, I always felt part of the group, which was a really nice feeling and credit to them, really. Now I’m here, now I’m a Wolves player permanently which is good, and I’m really happy.”

On the excitement of a new season starting, he added: “I think everybody’s ready. Sometimes with these camps, everyone wants to get them over and done with, and crack on with the season and I think everyone’s definitely feeling that now.

“We’ve got a game on Monday, so we’re building towards that. We’ve got a few team bonding sessions to have a laugh and bring us all closer. More training, more hard work, and hopefully we can have a nice game on Monday.”