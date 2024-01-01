Liverpool, Man City circle as Ait-Nouri ponders Wolves exit

Wolves wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is attracting big club interest.
Indeed, French-speaking journalist Abdel Hamed is reporting Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Ait-Nouri.
Hamed interviewed Ait-Nouri six months ago and is stating Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keen.
The left-back was a revelation for Wolves last season after being fielded in an advanced role by manager Gary O'Neil.
Hamed is now reporting Ait-Nouri will seek to leave Molineux this summer.