Liverpool, Man City circle as Ait-Nouri ponders Wolves exit

Wolves wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is attracting big club interest.

Indeed, French-speaking journalist Abdel Hamed is reporting Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Ait-Nouri.

Hamed interviewed Ait-Nouri six months ago and is stating Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keen.

The left-back was a revelation for Wolves last season after being fielded in an advanced role by manager Gary O'Neil.

Hamed is now reporting Ait-Nouri will seek to leave Molineux this summer.