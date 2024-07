Wolfsburg resists Man City pressure for Pejcinovic

VfL Wolfsburg have resisted an approach from Manchester City for Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Pejcinovic has been a summer target for City and an offer of €5m was tabled.

But VfL have rejected the bid and instead secured the striker to a new deal to 2029.

Further, VfL now plan to send Pejcinovic on-loan to Fortuna Düsseldorf for the season in the 2.Bundesliga.

The 19 year-old counts five senior appearances for Wolfsburg thus far.