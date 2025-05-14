Doucouré speaks on his Everton future: I’m not joking, I would love to stay!

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed that his future at the club is uncertain but he has had promising conversations in recent weeks.

Doucoure has said he would like to stay at Everton this summer as he waits on the club’s answer which will involve manager David Moyes who is taking his time in offering the veteran a new deal. Since his move from Watford in 2020, the 32 year old has made164 appearances for the club and has become a pivotal player in the middle of the park for the Toffees.

Everton declined to take up their option to trigger a one-year extension on Doucoure’s current contract that expires this summer which means he is now able to talk with other interested clubs who may want to snap him up for free. Speaking to Toffee TV, Doucoure admitted he would love to stay with the side for the foreseeable future.

“It’s still up in the air. The club are going to offer me a new contract soon and obviously I am happy about that, I think I deserve a new contract.

“The celebration (of his winning goal at Nottingham Forest) was just a joke you know. In the back of my mind, I was thinking ‘where are the talks?’

“I will always be grateful for Everton, but I wanted to know what was going on, if I was going to stay, if I was going to leave, are they going to offer me something? At some point, you want to know as a player.

“I think, given what I’ve done for the club, I deserve to know. I had a nice conversation last week with the club and hopefully they are going to offer me a new contract.

“At the moment, I am still an Everton player, but it’s going to be a long summer, so let’s see what happens.”

Everton are due to move to their incredible new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as they prepare to leave Goodison Park in an emotional farewell after their game against Southampton. When pushed on whether he will still be an Everton player next season, Dourcore revealed that he is waiting for the club to make an offer which will see him under the lights of the new stadium next season.

“It’s a big question. I would love to, to be honest. I’m not joking. I would love to stay.

“I love the club. Now, nothing is in my hands anymore.

“I’m just waiting for the club to offer me that contract and we will see with my agent how the solution is going to be. But you know I would love to play for Everton and I would love to stay at the club and play in the new stadium.”