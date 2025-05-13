Wenger on Everton leaving Goodison Park: Another soul of English football disappears

Former Arsenal managerr Arsene Wenger has spoken on Everton's move from Goodison Park as they prepare for their final game at the ground this month.

The Toffees will make the move to Bramley-Moore Dock once the season has ended and they have played their final home game against bottom-of-the-league Southampton in front of what will be a very emotional crowd. The former Arsenal manager spoke to Sky Sports and has now compared the move to Bramley-Moore Dock to the Gunners’ move from Highbury to the Emirates Stadium in May 2006.

"When I see that, it makes me think about Highbury disappearing, it's another soul of English football which disappears," he said.

"Of course, I understand it's evolution – I pushed my club to build the Emirates – but it is sad as well because part of our history goes.

"Everton was a very intimidating ground. When we (Arsenal) built the new ground, to recreate the same atmosphere was impossible – the fact that you could shake hands with the fans when you took a corner is not there anymore, and we all miss that."

The club will host a special “End of an Era” celebration after the final whistle of the final game at Goodison Park including guest presenters, current and former players and live music to celebrate the iconic ground. It should be an emotional event for those inside and outside the stadium hoping to say farewell to the famous ground which has been home to the side since 1892.