Dyche admits Everton "ask a lot of" Young as they deal with injury crisis

Everton manager Sean Dyche has praised his squad for their character during what is a tough injury crisis for their defence.

The Blues recorded their first clean sheet of the season as they drew with Newcastle United last weekend. This result was all the more impressive considering they're missing the likes of Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko in defence.

Speaking to evertontv, Dyche picked out 39 year-old Young, who played a huge role in keeping the clean sheet for Everton.

"We ask a lot of Youngy," explained Dyche. "He gives us that experience and his calmness.

"We were looking back at the game from last year and he played almost as a right winger that day. He plays right-back, then he plays left-back, then he plays on the wing. We ask a lot of him and I think he's delivered another solid performance today.

"Resilience is part of being a footballer, a top footballer. It's about dealing with questions asked of you and staying resolute to what you do. I think Youngy has done that with his experience, his knowledge and how professional his approach is."