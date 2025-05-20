Doucoure announces Everton departure: I’m sad to leave the club after five wonderful years

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has announced he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires on June 30th after the Blues declined to take up their option to extend his current terms by a further 12 months which left him no choice but to depart and seek football elsewhere. The Mali international posted an emotional goodbye on Instagram, confirming the news that many expected.

“Hi Evertonians, I just wanted to share this message with you that I’m going to leave the football club at the end of the season. After five wonderful years, my time at Everton has come to an end.

“Everton means a lot to me. Obviously, the past five years have been hard. I will always my time as a dream for me to play for Everton Football Club. Obviously, I’m sad to leave the club after five wonderful years, but I think the time has come for a new chapter for me and the club as well and I will always be grateful for what the club did for me.”

“When the opportunity came, I was very happy to sign for the club. My best memory will obviously be the goal I scored against Bournemouth to keep the club in the Premier League.

“I think this is something I’ll always be proud of. It was a wonderful moment for me and my family, and for the club as well.”

The Mali international has been a regular at Goodison Park since signing for the Blues from Watford in 2020. He admitted that he will miss everything about the club, especially the fans as he looks to take on a new venture next season.

“I will miss the fans, I will miss the football club. I just wanted them to know that I gave everything, every single time in training and in games.I was always proud to wear the shirt. I was always proud to play at Goodison Park.

“I gave everything to win as many games as I could. I will just miss the place and I wish them all the best in the new stadium.

“Everton will always be part of my life now. I will be forever a Blue, I will always be supporting Everton and I hope they are going to have a bright future.”

Reports have already linked the veteran midfielder with a move to Leeds United, a side who will need players like him as they make their return to the Premier League. It is unknown where Doucoure will end up but he will not be retiring anytime soon and a move to Yorkshire may be the best choice in the coming months.