DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury snap up Villa prospect O'Reilly

Shrewsbury Town have made yet another summer signing as they look to finalize their 2024/2025 squad.

The lower league club have secured Aston Villa youngster Tommi O'Reilly on loan.

Per the BBC, the 20-year-old is moving on a season long deal for regular first team football.

He is one of many to arrive at Shrewsbury, including midfielder Harrison Biggins, goalkeeper Toby Savin, striker George Lloyd and defender Toto Nsiala.

Shrewsbury finished 19th in League One last term and will be hoping to do a lot better this time around.

They only narrowly avoided relegation and will want to ensure they are not in such a situation next term.