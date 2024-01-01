DONE DEAL: Brunt leaves Leicester for Wrexham

Defender Lewis Brunt has left Leicester City to sign for Wrexham for the coming years.

He has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Wales-based club.

Brunt, who played twice in the Premier League for Leicester, believes he can shine in his new surroundings.

“I’m over the moon to get the deal signed and over the line and I can’t wait to get going,” the 23-year-old said to club media.

“Everyone knows the story behind Wrexham.

“It’s a Club with a great history and big ambitions for where it wants to go, so to join that journey is a good feeling.”