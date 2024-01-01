Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Brunt leaves Leicester for Wrexham

DONE DEAL: Brunt leaves Leicester for Wrexham
DONE DEAL: Brunt leaves Leicester for Wrexham
DONE DEAL: Brunt leaves Leicester for WrexhamAction Plus
Defender Lewis Brunt has left Leicester City to sign for Wrexham for the coming years.

He has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Wales-based club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brunt, who played twice in the Premier League for Leicester, believes he can shine in his new surroundings.

“I’m over the moon to get the deal signed and over the line and I can’t wait to get going,” the 23-year-old said to club media.

“Everyone knows the story behind Wrexham.

“It’s a Club with a great history and big ambitions for where it wants to go, so to join that journey is a good feeling.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrunt LewisLeicesterWrexhamLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Okonkwo delighted signing permanently with Wrexham
Wrexham  co-owner McElhenney: We're talking to Okonkwo
DONE DEAL: Chelsea announce Dewsbury-Hall signing in £30M deal