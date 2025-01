PSG wing-back Nuno Mendes has welcomed interest from Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News says Mendes is open to moving to United.

The Portugal international worked with United manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP and is open to a reunion.

The salary offer made by United, however, falls short of Mendes' expectations.

For their part, PSG insist Mendes won't leave this month for less than €60m.