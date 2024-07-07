DONE DEAL: Wolves sign goalkeeper Nasta from Larkhall Athletic

Wolves have signed goalkeeper Arthur Nasta from Larkhall Athletic.

The 18-year-old played a full season last term in the seventh tier Southern League Division One South.

Wolves academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett, told the club's website: “Arthur came in through our senior recruitment department. Initially, it was Graham Clutton (head of UK south academy recruitment) and Ben Wrigglesworth (head of scouting) who identified him and saw a talented goalkeeper that they felt, being in our environment, would be able to further his development and make him better.

“He has a strong educational background so is keen to learn and is committed to playing.

"He used to travel a lot to Larkhall and the distances to games was a lot, so I know he has a strong commitment to football and a passion for the game.”