Wolves reject opening low-ball Arsenal offer for Bentley

Wolves have rejected an offer from Arsenal for Dan Bentley.

The veteran goalkeeper is a target for the Gunners, where he spent time as a young player.

The London Evening Standard says Arsenal's opening bid of £50,000 was rejected by Wolves.

Bentley has just one year remaining on his contract at Molineux.

And Wolves are insisting he will only leave for a fee which can be used to bring in new players.

Bentley spent seven years with Arsenal as a youth teamer and knows goalkeeper coach Inaki Pena from their time at Brentford.