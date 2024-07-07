Wolves reject opening low-ball Arsenal offer for Bentley

Wolves have rejected an offer from Arsenal for Dan Bentley.
The veteran goalkeeper is a target for the Gunners, where he spent time as a young player.
The London Evening Standard says Arsenal's opening bid of £50,000 was rejected by Wolves.
Bentley has just one year remaining on his contract at Molineux.
And Wolves are insisting he will only leave for a fee which can be used to bring in new players.
Bentley spent seven years with Arsenal as a youth teamer and knows goalkeeper coach Inaki Pena from their time at Brentford.