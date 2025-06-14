Cunha knows the doubts: But I'm here to restore Man Utd glory

Matheus Cunha knows there's many inside and out of football questioning his move to Manchester United.

Cunha, who left Wolves this week for Old Trafford, could have landed himself a Champions League club this summer, but chose instead fallen giants United.

“It is the most common phrase that you can say at this moment, but this is the dream come true,” he told MUTV. “Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand. But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.

“For me, no-one else is like United. Of course, I know it’s been a hard season for everyone. I think my decision shows what this club is for me and what I believe this club can be.

“And, of course, I’ll do everything that I can to manage this inside of me, to play for my dream team and put my dream team to win.

“I don’t think we have one player who comes here and then doesn’t think about the glory days in Man United.

“To remember all the times that they win the Premier League, how many titles it was, and of course to qualify for the Champions League. This is what I think about United, you know to put this club on top.

“Then what I can do is everything to show them I’m here to help the team, to conquer these kind of things.”