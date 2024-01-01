DONE DEAL: Wolves land Ajax winger Forbs

Tribal Football
Wolves have signed Ajax winger Carlos Forbs.

Forbs moves to Wolves on-loan for the season, with a permanent option worth €13.5m dependent on appearances.

Wolves chief Matt Hobbs said, "Carlos is a player we wanted to bring in last summer.

"Then Ajax made a big offer for him, he got the opportunity to play for a big club, and now we can bring him in.

"Maybe there was only a year's delay. This is an example of a player becoming available as the transfer window drags on, which has helped us complete the transfer."

