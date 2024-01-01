Tribal Football
Ajax urging Leicester to take Bergwijn in cut-price deal
Ajax urging Leicester to take Bergwijn in cut-price deal
Ajax are ready to sell Steven Bergwijn before Friday's deadline.

AD says Ajax are also prepared to take a loss on his sale, with his wages an issue. He is on €5m-a-year.

Bergwijn was in England on the weekend to see Fulham defeat Leicester City. The former Tottenham midfielder has been linked with the Foxes.

Ajax are encouraging offers and accept they will have to sell for less than the €30m they were seeking at the end of last season.

Bergwijn has a deal to 2027 and Leicester want to do business for around €20m.

