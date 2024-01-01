Ajax urging Leicester to take Bergwijn in cut-price deal

Ajax are ready to sell Steven Bergwijn before Friday's deadline.

AD says Ajax are also prepared to take a loss on his sale, with his wages an issue. He is on €5m-a-year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bergwijn was in England on the weekend to see Fulham defeat Leicester City. The former Tottenham midfielder has been linked with the Foxes.

Ajax are encouraging offers and accept they will have to sell for less than the €30m they were seeking at the end of last season.

Bergwijn has a deal to 2027 and Leicester want to do business for around €20m.