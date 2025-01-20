Wilder delighted as Brereton Diaz signs for Sheffield United

Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz has gone to Sheffield United to resurrect his career.

The 25-year-old Chile forward signed for the Saints in the summer, but failed to impress in the Premier League.

New Saints boss Ivan Juric has allowed for Diaz to move along, as he does not intend to use him.

"He's a player I've admired for a long time," Blades boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I always had it in the back of my mind when he left us at the end of the season that one day we'd reunite. He impressed so many people in a difficult season.

"It's a good signing for us and I'm delighted that he wanted to come back here. It's a great fit for us."