DONE DEAL: Westerlo snap up Tottenham defender Vuskovic

DONE DEAL: Westerlo snap up Tottenham defender Vuskovic

Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic has joined Belgium's Westerlo.

The young Croatian moves to Westerlo on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 17 year-old spent part of last term on-loan in Poland with Radomiak, where he made 14 appearances and scored three goals.

Vuskovic signed for Spurs last year from Hajduk Split.