Westerlo reach deal for Tottenham defender Vuskovic

Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic is set to join Westerlo on-loan.
Having been signed from Hajduk Split last summer, the 17 year-old spent last season with the Croatians to January. He then joined Polish side Radomiak Radom on a six-month loan deal
The London Evening Standard says a deal with Westerlo has now been struck for next season.
Vuskovic has said of joining Spurs: “It is a great honour to see that a club like Tottenham has shown such a desire and put in so much effort to bring in a player of my age.
“This makes me proud, and it is certainly a motive for me to work even harder on my development and further progress in order to be as ready as possible for the moment when I will play for their first team."