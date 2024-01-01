Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Westerlo reach deal for Tottenham defender Vuskovic

Westerlo reach deal for Tottenham defender Vuskovic
Westerlo reach deal for Tottenham defender Vuskovic
Westerlo reach deal for Tottenham defender VuskovicAction Plus
Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic is set to join Westerlo on-loan.

Having been signed from Hajduk Split last summer, the 17 year-old spent last season with the Croatians to January. He then joined Polish side Radomiak Radom on a six-month loan deal

Advertisement
Advertisement

The London Evening Standard says a deal with Westerlo has now been struck for next season.

Vuskovic has said of joining Spurs: “It is a great honour to see that a club like Tottenham has shown such a desire and put in so much effort to bring in a player of my age.

“This makes me proud, and it is certainly a motive for me to work even harder on my development and further progress in order to be as ready as possible for the moment when I will play for their first team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueVuskovic LukaTottenhamWesterloHajduk SplitRadomiak RadomFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham announce  departure of eight players
Chelsea midfielder Gallagher calm about Villa, Spurs rumours
Agents offer Ndombele to Barcelona