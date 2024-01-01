Westerlo reach deal for Tottenham defender Vuskovic

Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic is set to join Westerlo on-loan.

Having been signed from Hajduk Split last summer, the 17 year-old spent last season with the Croatians to January. He then joined Polish side Radomiak Radom on a six-month loan deal

The London Evening Standard says a deal with Westerlo has now been struck for next season.

Vuskovic has said of joining Spurs: “It is a great honour to see that a club like Tottenham has shown such a desire and put in so much effort to bring in a player of my age.

“This makes me proud, and it is certainly a motive for me to work even harder on my development and further progress in order to be as ready as possible for the moment when I will play for their first team."