West Ham keeper Areola still fees betrayed by PSG

The wife of West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola admits he's felt long betrayed by former club PSG.

Marrion Areola has recalled Alphonse's move from PSG to Real Madrid when speaking with L'Equipe.

Marrion said, “The truth is that there are so many things that people don't know about my husband... I have a very hard memory and it is when Alphonse signed for Madrid. He was super happy, but it is the way in which everything was done that was very difficul.

“I remember that we were at a dinner with friends and Areola received a phone call. It was (Mino) Raiola, his agent at that time, who told him: 'You're going to Madrid'.

“PSG had just bought Keylor Navas . And we found out when there were 48 hours left until the market closed and that really didn't leave him any time to look for another team. For a month and a half, Alphonse sensed that PSG was looking for another goalkeeper.

"That's why he went to see Leonardo and (Thomas) Tuchel to ask them if they really counted on him and they replied: 'Yes, don't worry.' And Alphonse, innocently, believed them.

“He has never talked about it, I think he is still hurt today.

"The PSG directors let him know that they were going to look for another goalkeeper if he did not go to Madrid. We spent the night, looking at the pros and cons. But who was going to say 'no' to Madrid? In the morning he received a call from (Zinedine) Zidane, and the truth is that his face lit up. Madrid saved him, because he was truly in very bad shape.”