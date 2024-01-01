DONE DEAL: West Ham midfielder Potts joins Portsmouth

West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts has joined Portsmouth.

Potts moves to Fratton Park on a season-long loan.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “Freddie has been a target for us throughout the summer and so we’re delighted to bring him in.

“He enjoyed an extremely positive season out on loan last season and was probably one of the outstanding players at that level.

“He’s then had an encouraging pre-season back with West Ham and I’m really excited to work with him.

“Freddie is a gifted, technical midfielder and has good physical attributes. I think he’ll fit right into our system.”