Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star

DONE DEAL: West Ham midfielder Potts joins Portsmouth

DONE DEAL: West Ham midfielder Potts joins Portsmouth
DONE DEAL: West Ham midfielder Potts joins Portsmouth
DONE DEAL: West Ham midfielder Potts joins PortsmouthAction Plus
West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts has joined Portsmouth.

Potts moves to Fratton Park on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “Freddie has been a target for us throughout the summer and so we’re delighted to bring him in.

“He enjoyed an extremely positive season out on loan last season and was probably one of the outstanding players at that level.

“He’s then had an encouraging pre-season back with West Ham and I’m really excited to work with him.

“Freddie is a gifted, technical midfielder and has good physical attributes. I think he’ll fit right into our system.”

Mentions
Premier LeaguePotts FreddieWest HamPortsmouthChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Ex-West Ham defender Ogbonna staying in England this season
DONE DEAL: Bristol City sign West Ham midfielder Earthy