DONE DEAL: Bristol City sign West Ham midfielder Earthy
Bristol City have signed teenager George Earthy from West Ham United this week.

The 19-year-old made his breakthrough for West Ham at the end of last season.

He played three times as a substitute in the first team, including getting a goal against Luton Town.

“George will add a different dynamic to our attack," said Robins head coach Liam Manning.

"We know he will bring a huge amount of energy when he plays. He has an ability to create."

Bristol managed a draw against Hull City in their opening Championship game of the season.

