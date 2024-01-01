DONE DEAL: Bristol City sign West Ham midfielder Earthy

Bristol City have signed teenager George Earthy from West Ham United this week.

The 19-year-old made his breakthrough for West Ham at the end of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He played three times as a substitute in the first team, including getting a goal against Luton Town.

“George will add a different dynamic to our attack," said Robins head coach Liam Manning.

"We know he will bring a huge amount of energy when he plays. He has an ability to create."

Bristol managed a draw against Hull City in their opening Championship game of the season.