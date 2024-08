DONE DEAL? West Ham medical for Paris FC midfielder Kante

West Ham have clinched the signing of Paris FC midfielder Mohamadou Kante.

Foot Mercato says Kante was in London on Monday, undergoing his West Ham medical.

The 18 year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Irons.

Kante's deal with Paris FC has less than a year to run, with the midfielder's move to the Hammers due to be confirmed.

The transfer will see Kante loaned back to Paris FC for the season before he returns to London for season 2025/26.