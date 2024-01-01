DONE DEAL? West Ham due to confirm Wan-Bissaka signing

West Ham United have completed the signing of Manchester United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The defender passed his Hammers medical on Monday and his move is set to be confirmed on Tuesday, says the Daily Mail.

Wan-Bissaka makes the switch for a £15m fee.

It marks a return to London for the former Crystal Palace prospect, who initially joined United for £50m.

Wan-Bissaka joins Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Jean-Clair Todibo and Guido Rodriguez as new summer signings at West Ham.