DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Man Utd defender Kambwala

Villarreal have announced the signing of Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala.

The Frenchman joins for a fee rising to €10m and has signed a deal to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kambwala, 19, managed to play eight games in the Premier League for United last season.

The defender was offered new terms by United, but turned the proposal down. United then chose to sell with less than a year to run on his deal.

Villarreal finished eighth in LaLiga last season.