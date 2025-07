Aston Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych has returned home to Poland.

The young shot-stopper has joined Raków Częstochowa on a season-long loan.

Zych joined Villa from Zaglebie Lubin in the summer of 2020.

He has had previous loan spells with Puszcza Niepolomice and was part of Poland's provisional squad for the 2024 Euros.

Zych is currently a Poland U21 international.