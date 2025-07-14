Aston Villa confirm Nedeljkovic has rejoined RB Leipzig on a season long loan

Aston Villa have confirmed Kosta Nedeljkovic has now rejoined RB Leipzig in what is a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Aston Villa defender spent the second half of last season at the Red Bull Arena and opened up on how happy he is to be staying with the Bundesliga side who can offer him consistent game time heading into the new season.

“I am very happy to be allowed to wear the RB Leipzig jersey again next season. The club has given me a feeling of trust and belonging from day one,” he said.

“I have also been able to develop well in recent months. That is a great motivation for me to give everything to achieve our goals together in the new season. I’m happy to be back here and will give it my all right away.”

The Serbian international, who signed for Villa from Red Star Belgrade in January last year, made 10 appearances in all competitions for Villa under manager Unai Emery with the majority of those coming off the bench.

RB Leipzig managing director for sport Marcel Schäfer is pleased with the deal that will allow him more minutes on the pitch, therefore helping his development.

“Kosta quickly settled in after his arrival in winter and demonstrated his abilities impressively on the pitch. He combines dynamism, game intelligence, and the desire to continuously improve.

"We see great potential in him - which makes it all the more pleasing that he will be part of our team next season. Kosta’s mentality and playing style perfectly fit the approach we want to show on the pitch in the new season. He identifies with us 100%.”