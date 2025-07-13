Marco Bizot arrives to finalise Aston Villa move
Marco Bizot has reportedly arrived the the UK as he edges closer to joining Premier League side Aston Villa.
According to Sky Sports, the 34-year-old has touched down in the UK in order to finalise his deal with Unai Emery’s side.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Villa are understood to be in the process of finalising a deal with Bizot’s current club, Brest, along with personal terms with the Premier League side.
The Dutchman has just one year left on his contract with Brest and played a key role for them last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 41 games.
Bizot will come in as the new back-up to current first-choice Emi Martinez following the departure of Robin Olsen to Malmo.