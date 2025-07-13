Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed

Marco Bizot arrives to finalise Aston Villa move

Alex Roberts
Marco Bizot arrives to finalise Aston Villa move
Marco Bizot arrives to finalise Aston Villa moveAction Plus
Marco Bizot has reportedly arrived the the UK as he edges closer to joining Premier League side Aston Villa.

According to Sky Sports, the 34-year-old has touched down in the UK in order to finalise his deal with Unai Emery’s side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa are understood to be in the process of finalising a deal with Bizot’s current club, Brest, along with personal terms with the Premier League side.

The Dutchman has just one year left on his contract with Brest and played a key role for them last season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 41 games.

Bizot will come in as the new back-up to current first-choice Emi Martinez following the departure of Robin Olsen to Malmo.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBizot MarcoAston VillaBrestFootball Transfers