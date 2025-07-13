Aston Villa eye €80m Ollie Watkins replacement amid Man United interest

Aston Villa are reportedly readying a move for FC Porto forward Sami Aghehowa as they prepare for an offer from Man United for Ollie Watkins.

Several reports have suggested that Ruben Amorim’s side are keen on brining Watkins to Old Trafford as a new striker this summer.

Watkins, 29, has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League over the past few seasons, scoring 16 goals in 38 league games in 2024-25.

Aghehowa, 21, who only joined Porto last summer, could now be set to leave the club, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The report says that Porto are open to selling the Spaniard for the right price, valuing him at around €80m with the starting point of any negotiation will be at €70m.

Villa are one of several Premier League clubs said to be interested in the striker who score 27 goals in 45 games last season.