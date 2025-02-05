DONE DEAL: Villa defender Patterson joins MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season

Aston Villa wing-back Travis Patterson has now joined MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old's move to Stadium MK is his first loan away from Villa Park and he becomes MK Dons' sixth signing of the January transfer window. A product of the Aston Villa academy, Patterson made his debut for the First Team in September 2024 and has since become an England youth international.

Patterson spoke on what influenced him to make the move in the final days of the January transfer window.

"I spoke to Liam Sweeting and Scott Lindsey on the phone and they were both very convincing! I think this is a big club, the stadium is great, I've trained today and the players look good, it's a good group. I think we've got a real chance of getting promoted and I think I can help the side do that!"

When asked to describe himself as a player, Patterson said he is a well-rounded asset.

"I'm a full-back but I do like to get up the pitch quite a lot! I'd probably consider myself more of a wing-back, I like to get crosses into the box. I'm good at running with the ball. On the other side of things, I'm good at one-on-one defending, so I think I can be an asset to the side."

Head Coach Scott Lindsey expressed his eagerness to get working with the Villa star who says can make an impact this season.

"Travis is a versatile young player with heaps of potential. He's very highly thought of at Aston Villa which speaks for itself, and is at a good age to head out on loan and get his first taste of senior football. He's got fantastic natural ability and a great work ethic, so it's up to us to help him get up to speed as quickly as possible. I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do."