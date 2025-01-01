Tribal Football

Patterson Travis latest - Football player news, transfer news & rumours, contract updates

Patterson Travis
DONE DEAL: Villa defender Patterson joins MK Dons on loan

DONE DEAL: Villa defender Patterson joins MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season

Most Read
Man Utd fail to sign striker after rejecting Bayern Munich's £5M offer
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Liverpool legend Gerrard leads race to become Carlisle manager
Patterson Travis page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Patterson Travis - breaking news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Patterson Travis news, you can follow football team news today from top European clubs (e.g. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.