DONE DEAL: Veiga completes Chelsea transfer

Chelsea confirm the signing of Renato Veiga from FC Basel.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Renato Veiga from FC Basel for around €14m in one of Chelsea’s first signings of the summer ahead of the new Premier League season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Veiga is capable of playing in midfield as well as defence and has signed a seven-year contract with the club with a further year option.

The Portuguese international will join the squad for their pre-season training is is excited to get started.

"I’m absolutely buzzing to be here," Veiga explained. "This is one of the biggest clubs in England – the biggest for me – and I’m just really excited to get started."

Renato established himself as a regular in the Basel side after a successful loan move at Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Last season he made 26 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign and also featured in all seven of Portugal Under-21s’ European Championship qualifiers.

As usual Chelsea have stretched the contract out over a long period of time and Veiga has agreed to a seven-year deal which will end in 2031.