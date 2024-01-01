Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Vasco da Gama sign Villa midfielder Coutinho
Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has joined Brazilian side Vasco de Gama.

The attacking midfielder was on loan at Al-Duhail in Qatar from Aston Villa this past season.

Now he has left the Villa Park club for a second season in a row, as he will play in Brazil.

The deal has been officially confirmed and will give Coutinho a chance to enjoy the last few years of his career closer to home.

Coutinho signed for Villa in 2022 for £17million from Barcelona, where he struggled.

The Catalan giants had paid £142m to Liverpool to sign Coutinho a few years before that.

