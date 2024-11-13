Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle ready to pounce for Palace captain Guehi
Crystal Palace are concerned about the future of Marc Guehi once again as the winter window approaches.

The England international has a contract that expires in the summer of 2026, which he has not yet renewed.Per Chronicle Live, Newcastle would be very much interested in bringing in Guehi, after failing to sign him in the summer.

The source adds that Palace will have until the end of the season to convince him to renew.

If Guehi does not sign a new deal, he will be sold in the summer for as high a fee as possible.

Even a January move may be on the cards, especially if Palace appear to be doomed relegation-wise.

