DONE DEAL: Tottenham snap up Man City midfielder Batty

Tottenham have closed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Dan Batty.

The 18 year-old made the move Spurs on deadline day on Monday.

Attacking midfielder Batty has signed a contract with Tottenham to 2028.

Batty had come through the City academy system since he was eight years of age.

He is expected to be registered with Tottenham's U21 squad.