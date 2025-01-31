Tottenham close to signing Man City academy star Batty for free this week

Tottenham are on the verge of signing teenage midfielder Daniel Batty from Manchester City to strengthen their academy.

The 18-year-old completed a medical on Thursday and will join the London club on a free transfer with various add-ons, per Evening Standard.

Batty, who joined City's academy at the Under-8 level, has progressed through the ranks.

He is seen as a promising talent but is not yet ready for senior football as yet.

Batty will be the second teenager to join Spurs this month, following Min-hyeok Yang, who has gone to QPR on loan.

Additionally, Spurs are negotiating to sign Bayern Munich's 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel in a deal potentially worth around £50M.