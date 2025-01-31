Tottenham close to signing Man City academy star Batty
Tottenham are on the verge of signing teenage midfielder Daniel Batty from Manchester City to strengthen their academy.
The 18-year-old completed a medical on Thursday and will join the London club on a free transfer with various add-ons, per Evening Standard.
Batty, who joined City's academy at the Under-8 level, has progressed through the ranks.
He is seen as a promising talent but is not yet ready for senior football as yet.
Batty will be the second teenager to join Spurs this month, following Min-hyeok Yang, who has gone to QPR on loan.
Additionally, Spurs are negotiating to sign Bayern Munich's 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel in a deal potentially worth around £50M.