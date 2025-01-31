Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Tottenham close to signing Man City academy star Batty

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham close to signing Man City academy star Batty for free this week
Tottenham close to signing Man City academy star Batty for free this weekTribal Football
Tottenham are on the verge of signing teenage midfielder Daniel Batty from Manchester City to strengthen their academy. 

The 18-year-old completed a medical on Thursday and will join the London club on a free transfer with various add-ons, per Evening Standard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Batty, who joined City's academy at the Under-8 level, has progressed through the ranks. 

He is seen as a promising talent but is not yet ready for senior football as yet. 

Batty will be the second teenager to join Spurs this month, following Min-hyeok Yang, who has gone to QPR on loan. 

Additionally, Spurs are negotiating to sign Bayern Munich's 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel in a deal potentially worth around £50M.

Mentions
Batty DanielTottenhamManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act
Prem trio battle for wantaway Bayern Munich striker Tel
Southampton star Dibling attracts interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund