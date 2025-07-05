DONE DEAL: Tottenham snap up Leeds midfielder McFadden

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham have snapped up Leeds United attacking midfielder Max McFadden.

McFadden moves to Spurs in a free transfer after coming off contract at Leeds this week.

The 19 year-old has signed a deal to 2027 with Spurs.

McFadden will initially be registered with Tottenham's U21 squad.

The midfielder has spent the last three years at Leeds, prior to moving to Elland Road, he spent time in the youth ranks at Colchester United, West Ham United and Southend United.

