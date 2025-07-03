Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Wolves chairman Shi: Nuno chose to keep Adama over Jota
Andrews admits Norgaard's move to Arsenal could be a huge positive for Brentford
UPDATE: Liverpool & Portuguese reaction after Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva die in car accident

Liverpool, Tottenham plan move for RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Paul Vegas
Liverpool, Tottenham plan move for RB Leipzig defender Lukeba
Liverpool, Tottenham plan move for RB Leipzig defender LukebaAction Plus
Liverpool and Tottenham are moving for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Foot Mercato says Bayern Munich are also interested in Lukeba this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lukeba has a buyout clause of £78m in his contract, with Liverpool viewing him as a replacement for Jarell Quansah after his sale to Bayer Leverkusen.

Leipzig have an informal agreement with Lukeba to sell him for cheaper than his clause

The Frenchman's deal with RBL runs to 2029.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLukeba CastelloLiverpoolRB LeipzigTottenhamBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool join race for Bundesliga centre-back
Liverpool reject approach from Bayern Munich for Diaz as the club aim to keep him
Bayern Munich lining up bid for Liverpool attacker Diaz