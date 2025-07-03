Liverpool, Tottenham plan move for RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Liverpool and Tottenham are moving for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Foot Mercato says Bayern Munich are also interested in Lukeba this summer.

Lukeba has a buyout clause of £78m in his contract, with Liverpool viewing him as a replacement for Jarell Quansah after his sale to Bayer Leverkusen.

Leipzig have an informal agreement with Lukeba to sell him for cheaper than his clause

The Frenchman's deal with RBL runs to 2029.