Atletico Madrid set to make improved Cristian Romero bid

Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to make an improved offer for Tottenham defender Cristian Romero but it would still fall short of their asking price.

According to a report by AS, Diego Simeone’s side are ready to go all out to sign the 27-year-old as they seek defensive reinforcements.

Tottenham are understood to be holding out for a flat fee of €70 million for Romero but Atletico are hoping to negotiate them down to €55m and another €15m in add-ons.

Romero is seemingly very keen on making the move, recently talking about how much he would “love” to play in La Liga.

The World Cup winner still has two years left on his contract with Tottenham but he doesn’t appear to have much interest in renewing.