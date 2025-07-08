DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign Kawasaki Frontale defender Takai

Tottenham have completed the signing of Kawasaki Frontale defender Kota Takai.

The Japan international defender, 20, has agreed a deal to 2030.

Takai was identified by technical director Johan Lange and is seen as having the potential to become a regular first-team player.

Tottenham have adopted a transfer strategy that has seen them snap up cheap wonderkids from England and across the globe, such as Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

Takai was named the J-League's Young Player of the Year in 2024.