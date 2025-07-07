Tottenham join scramble for Genoa defender De Winter

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Genoa defender Koni de Winter is interesting Tottenham.

TMW says Spurs see De Winter as a potential replacement for Cristian Romero.

The Argentina international is interesting Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this summer.

And should they lose him, Spurs will turn to De Winter to potentially fill the void.

However, Spurs aren't the only option for De Winter, with Inter MilanCrystal Palace and Bournemouth also interested in the 23 year-old.

Genoa are prepared to sell De Winter for €25m this summer.

