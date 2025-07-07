West Ham make decision on Mohammed Kudus replacement

West Ham will reportedly plot an ambitious move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman as current star man Mohammed Kudus nears the exit door.

Kudus, 24, is reportedly close to joining London rivals Tottenham this summer but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a fee, rejecting their most recent £50 million offer, according to The Athletic.

West Ham are now preparing for the Ghana international’s exit and are interested in a move for former Everton forward Lookman.

According to Sky in France, Graham Potter’s side are willing to battle it out with the likes of Arsenal, who have previously been linked with the 27-year-old.

Any potential deal won’t come cheap, however, with the report adding that Atalanta will demand a fee of €60 million for the forward.