Kudus reports for West Ham training as Tottenham's trophy clause is laughed at

Mohammed Kudus reported to West Ham for the first day of pre-season training on Monday as negotiations stall with Tottenham.

Kudus is open to leaving the Hammers and wants to play for a Champions League club like Spurs who lifted the Europa League trophy last season after bypassing Manchester United in the final. However, the deal for the winger have stalled in recent weeks as the two clubs go back and forth.

As reported by talkSPORT, the initial bid for Kudus included add-ons that only kicks in if they win the Champions League or Premier League which the club have outright rejected due to how unrealistic it is for the North London side to achieve either target.

West Ham are ready to sell the forward in order to boost their finances but for now the 24-year-old is back training with the side as he build up his fitness, ready for a potential move. The Ghana international has a release clause, which is active until Thursday, that means he can join Premier League clubs for £85M, European clubs for £80m or teams from Saudi Arabia for £120M.

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and Chelsea are also interested in Kudus who scored 19 goals in two seasons for the club. Tottenham are confident of striking a deal however but may have to remove their trophy clauses for the deal to be agreed despite ending their 17-year drought last season.