DONE DEAL: Tottenham reach agreement for Gangwon FC winger Yang

DONE DEAL: Tottenham reach agreement for Gangwon FC winger Yang

Tottenham have reached a deal for Gangwon FC winger Yang Min-hyuk.

The 18 year-old attacker has agreed terms with Spurs over a deal to 2030.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yang will join Spurs in January 2025.

He is a South Korea youth international and has scored eight goals in 25 matches for Gangwon.